Another public library in Colorado has closed to the public to clean its building due to methamphetamine contamination. This is the second library to close in a month due to meth contamination.

The Englewood Public Library, south of Denver, was closed on Jan. 11 after tests revealed levels of methamphetamine contamination that were above state thresholds, according to a release from the library.

“The health and safety of our staff, residents and patrons is of the utmost importance to all of us at the City of Englewood,” said City Manager Shawn Lewis. “With this in mind, we decided to proactively conduct testing in our library and other Civic Center locations to ensure safety for all.”

The library decided to run the tests after hearing about high levels of contamination in the Boulder Public Library on Dec. 20, according to the release.

The library, the north civic center lobby, and second-floor restrooms, all have been closed while a plan is created to help get rid of the higher-than-acceptable contamination levels, said the release.

“The test results we received [Jan. 11] are troubling, and we immediately began working to remediate affected spaces with the goal of reopening the library as soon as possible. We want to thank our valued library patrons for their patience as we work to ensure our library is safe for everyone,” said Lewis.

