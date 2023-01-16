A Canadian account might have logged numbers correctly but not her own, as her employer says software on the remote employee’s computer shows “time theft,” and she now must repay the hours she claimed to have to worked, according to reports.

Karlee Besse, who worked remotely as an accountant, initially claimed she was fired from her job without cause last year and sought $5,000 in Canadian money, which is about $3,729, in compensation both in unpaid wages and severance, according to The Guardian.

However, Reach CPA, filed a countersuit seeking just over $2,600 in wages it paid her while she allegedly wasn't working, as well as part of an advance she received before her employment began, Yahoo! reported.

Reach CPA told the courts that Besse had logged more than 50 hours that “did not appear to have spent on work-related tasks,” according to The Guardian.

Reach CPA said it installed employee-tracking software called TimeCamp on Besse’s work laptop after it found her assigned files were over budget and behind schedule and she engaged in “time theft,” The Guardian reported.

The court sided with the company and now Besse needs to pay back both in returned wages and as a part of previous advance she had received from the company, CBS News reported.

