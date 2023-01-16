Human Skeleton Discovered in Unused Building on UC Berkeley Campus

A human skeleton was discovered last week inside an unused building on the campus of UC Berkeley, according to police.

Police said the remains were discovered in an unused building Tuesday on the Clark Kerr Campus, which is a residential hall complex and event space that's about a mile from the main campus, CBS News reported.

It is unclear how long the remains were inside the building or the age and identity of who they belonged to as there are no outstanding cases of missing persons from the Berkeley campus community, police said.

The building "has not been occupied for many years,” police said.

A campus alert was put out to students Friday and one person who was working close to where the skeleton was found spoke to KTVU.

"We saw a lot of police activity. There was a construction site. They were like demo-ing everything out of this building and all of a sudden just stopped. The next day we saw the coroner come. A lot of police activity. It surprised me that much. There's a lot of homeless activity here, so it was an abandoned building, so figured probably something like that happened," an unidentified man who was working in the area when the body was discovered told KTVU.

The Alameda County Coroner's Office is investigating and the cause of death will be determined through an autopsy. Officials said more information will be provided once the coroner's report is made available.

Students seeking support can contact the university's Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) at (510) 642-9494 for phone or virtual appointments. For after-hours support, there is a 24/7 line at (855) 817-5667. Students are also encouraged to contact their Residential Life Staff.

