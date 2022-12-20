Mom Says Psychic Helped Her Find the Remains of Missing Ohio Daughter

The mother of a missing Ohio woman says she found her daughter's remains after consulting a psychic.

Tonia Litman said she was especially close to her 28-year-old daughter, Kadidra Roberts, and knew something was wrong when Roberts' daily phone calls abruptly stopped.

Litman said she went to Cincinnati police in August and reported that Roberts, a mother of two, was missing.

In the agonizing days that followed, Litman told WXIX-TV that she felt her daughter was communicating with her.

“My daughter called out to me every day until I found her,” Litman told the station.

She eventually consulted a psychic, and she remembered that in her last call with her daughter, a man had been standing behind her.

“A detail one of the particular psychics told me took us to that house,” she said. Litman said a third party helped her identify the man, and she went to his address.

She searched the surrounding woods in early September and found her daughter's remains in a shallow grave, across the Ohio River from Cincinnati, in a northern Kentucky area.

“I went deeper into the woods, and I seen a shallow grave. I knew at that point that was her. A mother knows,” Litman said.

The psychic was correct, she says. “Everything that she said was around my daughter was around her,” Litman said.

Litman reported her finding to the Kenton County Police Department. Det. Andrew Kenner told Inside Edition Digital Tuesday that the mother had contacted officers, and that she said a psychic had given her clues.

"I can't get into too much detail about that," Kenner said, saying the investigation was still open.

A suspect has been charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, according to court records. Theodore Lamont Myers is currently jailed in Boone County, Kentucky, on an unrelated charge, according to Kenner and online court records.

Myers allegedly confirmed to Kenner that he and the woman had met at a Cincinnati concert and that the two had returned to his home, where they partied, according to an arrest warrant. Myers said he later awoke to find her unresponsive, and wrapped her body in fabric and hid her in the woods, the warrant said.

Kenner said prosecutors are working on getting Myers transferred to Kenton County, where he will stand trial on the two charges against him. No additional charges have been filed against Myers in Kenton County.

There is no attorney of record listed in Boone County online court records for Myers.

