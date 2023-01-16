7-Year-Old North Carolina Boy Shot by His 8-Year-Old Relative Is Expected to Recover

Crime
A stock image of a police siren.
Getty Stock Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:20 PM PST, January 16, 2023

The 7-year-old was shot in the torso and is currently in fair condition, police said.

A 7-year-old and an 8-year-old were involved in an accidental shooting in North Carolina that left one in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Goldsboro Police in North Carolina said the 7-year-old was accidentally shot on the morning of Jan. 15 and is expected to recover, according to WRAL.

Police were told the boy was shot in the torso area by an 8-year-old family member, WRAL reported. 

The injured child was transported to UNC Health Wayne and then airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center, according to WITN.

Investigators are working to gather information on events leading up to the shooting and how it occurred, reported WITN.

In an upcoming roundtable meeting with county, community, and school board leaders, Operation Unite Goldsboro founder Mark Colebrook told WNCN he hopes to address the issue of gun violence and gun safety. 

“We were really focusing on people hurting each other and killing each other and now that it has reached the younger kids, now we have to take a look at accountability and gun safety,” Colebrook told the outlet.

As of Jan.16, the police said the young boy is in fair condition, WITN reported.

Related Stories

Newlywed Found Decapitated, Husband Allegedly Confesses, Police Say
Bryan Kohberger Case: Eyewitness at Scene Is Same Student Police Previously Claimed Slept Through Murders
Human Skeleton Discovered in Unused Building on UC Berkeley Campus
Suspect Who Hurled Dog Over Fence in California Arrested: Cops

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Newlywed Found Decapitated, Husband Allegedly Confesses to Killing Her, Police Say
Newlywed Found Decapitated, Husband Allegedly Confesses to Killing Her, Police Say
1

Newlywed Found Decapitated, Husband Allegedly Confesses to Killing Her, Police Say

Crime
Accountant Must Repay Company After Employer Software Shows ‘Time Theft’
Accountant Must Repay Company After Employer Software Shows ‘Time Theft’
2

Accountant Must Repay Company After Employer Software Shows ‘Time Theft’

News
Bryan Kohberger Case: Eyewitness at Scene Is Same Student Police Previously Claimed Slept Through Murders
Bryan Kohberger Case: Eyewitness at Scene Is Same Student Police Previously Claimed Slept Through Murders
3

Bryan Kohberger Case: Eyewitness at Scene Is Same Student Police Previously Claimed Slept Through Murders

Crime
Human Skeleton Discovered in Unused Building on UC Berkeley Campus
Human Skeleton Discovered in Unused Building on UC Berkeley Campus
4

Human Skeleton Discovered in Unused Building on UC Berkeley Campus

News
Male Caretaker of Missing 4-Year-Old Athena Brownfield Charged With Murder as Search for Her Continues
Male Caretaker of Missing 4-Year-Old Athena Brownfield Charged With Murder as Search for Her Continues
5

Male Caretaker of Missing 4-Year-Old Athena Brownfield Charged With Murder as Search for Her Continues

Crime
Tennessee Teen Born Without His Right Hand Gets Prosthetic Built by Classmates
Tennessee Teen Born Without His Right Hand Gets Prosthetic Built by Classmates
6

Tennessee Teen Born Without His Right Hand Gets Prosthetic Built by Classmates

Human Interest