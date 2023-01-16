A 7-year-old and an 8-year-old were involved in an accidental shooting in North Carolina that left one in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Goldsboro Police in North Carolina said the 7-year-old was accidentally shot on the morning of Jan. 15 and is expected to recover, according to WRAL.

Police were told the boy was shot in the torso area by an 8-year-old family member, WRAL reported.

The injured child was transported to UNC Health Wayne and then airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center, according to WITN.

Investigators are working to gather information on events leading up to the shooting and how it occurred, reported WITN.

In an upcoming roundtable meeting with county, community, and school board leaders, Operation Unite Goldsboro founder Mark Colebrook told WNCN he hopes to address the issue of gun violence and gun safety.

“We were really focusing on people hurting each other and killing each other and now that it has reached the younger kids, now we have to take a look at accountability and gun safety,” Colebrook told the outlet.

As of Jan.16, the police said the young boy is in fair condition, WITN reported.

