3 Hikers Die After Being Sucked Into Whirlpool at California's Seven Teacups as Nature's Wrath Hits Parks

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:10 AM PDT, August 27, 2024

Dangerous whirlpool sucks three hikers to their deaths as wild weather barrels through parks.

Three hikers were killed after being sucked into a powerful whirlpool at California's popular Seven Teacups trail.

David Bell, Jeannine Skinner and Peter On, all from Utah, were making their way through breathtaking canyons in the Sierra Nevada mountains when Skinner was caught in a raging whirlpool.

The two men jumped in to help, but all three perished on Friday.

David Bell's sister, Cyndi Bell Miller, posted to social media that rescuers tried to revive the three, but were too late.

“They were able to get the bodies out in about seven minutes ... and kept doing CPR for about 20 minutes, but they were not able to revive any of them,” she wrote.

All were experienced outdoors people, Bell's family told Inside Edition.

"David was incredibly strong," a relative said.

Nature also raged through parts of the Grand Canyon when deadly flash floods tore through the area.

Some tourists had to be rescued by helicopter.

"We know when it's time to run, and it's time to run!" said one stranded visitor.

Latricia Mimbs says she was told by a friend to run for higher ground if she heard thunder.

"Than warning, 100%, I feel like saved our lives," she told Inside Edition. "Our campsite was on the river."

