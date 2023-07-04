A Massachusetts woman reported missing was found trapped in a swamp-like area by hikers, officials said.

Emma Tetewsky, 31, was reported missing on June 26 after last being seen at her home by family, Stoughton Police said in a statement.

A week after being reported missing, hikers in the Borderland State Park found Tetewsy but could not reach her by foot, police said.

The hikers called 911 and when authorities arrived, they could hear Tetewsky yelling but could not see her, authorities said.

Officers entered the swamp and were finally able to locate and rescue Tetewsky, the release reported. Officials believe that Tetewsky may have been trapped in the swampy area for at least three days.

Police had to use ATVs in order to pull the missing woman out of the mud she had been stuck in. Officials say she was conscious and alert during the rescue.

After being removed from the swamp, Tetewsky received medical aid on the scene and then was transported to a hospital with serious but non-fatal injuries, cops said.

“I’d like to commend our Easton officers, who blindly jumped into the water and followed the woman’s calls for help,” Police Chief Keith Boone said.

Police did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman's disappearance as she is known to wander and has a history of mental health challenges, Boston 25 News reported.

“There were so many agencies involved in the search for Emma over the last week. We thank everyone involved,” Stoughton Police said. “The public never gave up hope that she would be located safely. She could not have been located without the public’s help.”