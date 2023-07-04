The COVID-19 pandemic brought about many changes to the workplace, including the ways in which employees chose to “quit.”

First came “quiet quitting,” in which employees would still go to work, but do the bare minimum to earn their paycheck. Now comes “live quitting,” where employees are letting the whole world know they have quit their jobs by recording their departures and posting the recordings online.

Darby Maloney, 27, captured her resignation on camera.

“I can’t say it. I don’t know how to say it,” she tells her boss. “I’m gonna cry.”

“If it’s what you feel like you need to do, then I totally get it,” her boss replies.

She shared the video of her quitting on TikTok.

“When it was time for me to officially quit, I just popped up my camera because it felt like the end of an era to me,” she tells Inside Edition.

Humza Zafar, 26, says he absolutely loathed his job as an engineer, and so the Michigan man recorded the moment he told his boss, with whom he also wasn’t happy, that he was quitting.

“I wanted to let others know they can leave their jobs,” he tells Inside Edition.

But can “live quitting” backfire?

“When you put anything online, it’s around forever,” career coach Terry Jones tells Inside Edition.

Anyone who puts the moment they quit online also runs the risk that their next prospective employer will see the video. But it appears that, for some, taking a stand is more important than any potential consequences.

“The movement is people’s way of people taking their power back, saying, ‘I don’t need you if you don’t value me the way I want to be valued,’” Maloney says.