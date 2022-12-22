Carnivorous content creators have taken over TikTok.

The "Lion Diet" is the latest trend to seize control of the social media platform, with users eager to share the benefits of eating nothing but meat, salt, and water for an entire month.

Choices may be limited, but knowing what you can and cannot eat is remarkably straightforward.

"I eat any type of animals or animal products," Courtney Luna tells Inside Edition. She frequently shares her meaty meals on TikTok, such as a recent lunch that consisted of "three quarter-pounders."

Luna is one in a growing number of social meat-eater stars who have fallen under the spell of this diet, which TikTok users have credited with helping them overcome everything from allergies and headaches to bad skin and mood swings.

There are also tips for some easy substitutions people can make for their favorite foods while on the Lion Diet.

"Instead of using pasta, I used lamb intestine," one TikTok user points out while trying to recreate spaghetti and meatballs.

Best of all, there is no limit to the amount of meat a person can eat.

Inside Edition wanted to see if a dietician would feel the same about the Lion Diet, and asked Jacqueline London for her thoughts.

"It is absolutely not a good idea to only survive on meat, water and salt," London says.

