TikTok Mom Criticized Online for Allowing 5-Year-Old Girl to Bleach Her Hair

A TikTok influencer is being mom-shamed for allowing her 5-year-old daughter to get her hair bleached.

Demi Engemann, 28, let her kindergartener Maude skip school for a mommy-daughter salon day.

“I don’t regret it, to be honest,” she tells Inside Edition.

She documented the whole process in a TikTok that has been viewed nearly 17 million times.

“This was actually all her idea. She told me that one of her friend’s had purple hair. She was like, ‘Well I want my hair blonde.’ And I was like, ‘OK well let me text my hair girl,’” Engemann said.

A few texts later, Maude's naturally brown hair was covered in foils.

The online backlash to the video was instant.

“You better take some parenting classes,” one commenter wrote.

“Why? She’s just a child and has her whole life to be worried about her looks,” another wrote.

But Engemann disagrees.

“OK, is it the best thing for her, the chemicals and everything? You could argue that, probably not. But at the end of the day, the upside was that she would feel confident and happy and be stoked on this,” Engemann said.

Dr. Doris Day says as a dermatologist she doesn’t have an objection to dying hair with chemical products, “even in children if it’s done properly and carefully” and if they don’t have any sensitivities to the ingredients.

