TikTok 'Death Diving' Trend: Belly Flopping Into Water at Heights of Up to 80 Feet
TikTok is embracing flop culture in a major way as "death diving" grows in popularity on the social media app.
Total flops are having a moment.
TikTok is embracing flop culture in a major way as "death diving" grows in popularity on the social media app.
'Death diving' involves jumping from perilously high heights into the water below.
The key however is not to dive into the water, or even enter feet first, but rather to belly flop.
There have been "death divers" jumping off of roofs into pools, cliffs into quarries, and in some cases from heights of over 75 feet.
It is a trend that only recently hit the U.S. after originating in Norway, the same country that gave us "The Worst Person in the World."
Experts are not thrilled with the trend and urge those considering a "death dive" to reconsider given the myriad risks.
"There's potential for a lot of injuries. They can crack a rib, their internal organs can separate, or they can actually get a concussion or knock themselves out and then drown," Jim Spiers of Stop Drowning Now tells Inside Edition.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Lori Vallow Daybell Rejects Mental Illness Diagnosis, Expects to Be Acquitted of Children's Murder: Court DocsCrime
Michigan School Defends Showing Graphic Video as Discipline to Students Who Brought Sex Toy to SchoolNews
Teenager Who Raked In $37,000 Claiming She Had Pancreatic Cancer and Football-Sized Tumor ArrestedCrime
Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Informs Prosecutors He Has No Evidence to Present at Trial at This TimeCrime
Massage Therapist Still Taking Clients After Losing License for 'Inappropriate' Touching, Inside Edition FindsInvestigative