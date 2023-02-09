Total flops are having a moment.

TikTok is embracing flop culture in a major way as "death diving" grows in popularity on the social media app.

'Death diving' involves jumping from perilously high heights into the water below.

The key however is not to dive into the water, or even enter feet first, but rather to belly flop.

There have been "death divers" jumping off of roofs into pools, cliffs into quarries, and in some cases from heights of over 75 feet.

It is a trend that only recently hit the U.S. after originating in Norway, the same country that gave us "The Worst Person in the World."

Experts are not thrilled with the trend and urge those considering a "death dive" to reconsider given the myriad risks.

"There's potential for a lot of injuries. They can crack a rib, their internal organs can separate, or they can actually get a concussion or knock themselves out and then drown," Jim Spiers of Stop Drowning Now tells Inside Edition.

