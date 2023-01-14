Woman Learns to Sew to Make Grandmother’s Fashion Designs, Documents the Heartwarming Process on TikTok

The Chicago-based TikTok sensation learned how to sew entirely for this project.

An Illinois woman has set out to make her grandmother's fashion sketches a reality. 

Julia has been taking her grandmother’s fashion sketches from the 1940s and sewing the designs herself. It took about two months to make one gold ballgown, which is getting a lot of attention on TikTok.

“She was really proud and excited that I completed it,” Julia tells Inside Edition Digital of her grandma's reaction.

“In the sixth grade, I made an alphabet letter pillow in home ec. But except for that brief stint, I have no professional training,” she says.

When she saw her grandmother’s designs, she was floored.

“She showed me them. I thought they were gorgeous. She made a comment about wanting them to either be sent out to magazines when she passed on or be displayed at her funeral. I thought, ‘Why wait?’ I didn't know how to contact magazines, but I did know how to make a social media post,” she says.

Fans have been loving Julia’s videos as she showcases her grandmother’s work.

Now, every month or so, Julia makes another design from her grandmother’s collection.

“She was very happy. I think she loves getting to connect with me and have something to do because she's at a stage in life where many people of her age don't have many things to do. So I think she has a very good time with it. And I think she was really proud and excited that I completed it,” she says.

Julia’s even gotten offers from buyers but since she’s not an expert, she doesn’t feel comfortable selling the one-of-a-kind pieces.

Woman Creates Fashion Line Using Plastic Waste From Vaccine Syringe Caps

 

