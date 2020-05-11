3 Kids Dead After Puzzling New Coronavirus-Linked Inflammatory Illness Hits Young Patients

A puzzling new coronavirus-linked illness has been spotted in New York, with three young patients in the state dying of the illness and nearly 100 more exhibiting symptoms. The inflammatory symptoms present like Kawasaki’s disease and seem be found only in children.

One of the children that died of Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome, which involves swollen blood vessels and heart problems, was as young as 5 years old, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced. He did not provide more information on the other two.

While there is no data that shows the coronavirus led to the mysterious illness, the children had all tested positive for COVID-19. They had not shown previously known symptoms of the virus at the time of hospitalization, Cuomo said.

The kids are not showing typical respiratory symptoms, Cuomo said, but are seeing “inflammation of the blood vessels” and “problems with the heart.”

Healthcare workers in hotspots around the world, including the U.K., Spain and Italy have also been reporting similar cases and concerns.

Young children were originally believed to generally not be affected by the coronavirus, with four children confirmed as dying of COVID-19 in the state, but officials are now revisiting cases with these new symptoms. “It is very possible that this has been going on for several weeks and it hasn’t been diagnosed as related to COVID,” Cuomo said.

Parents should look for prolonged fever, severe abdominal pains, change in skin color, racing heart and chest pains if they believe their child might have been exposed.

