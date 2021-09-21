Three people in Pennsylvania have been hospitalized after cops say a man opened fire during a dispute at a baby shower Saturday, People reported.

The dispute was over gifts at the shower and it led to a shooting, cops said.

Lower Burrell police officers were dispatched to the Kinloch Fire Department on Saturday shortly after 6 p.m. where the party was happening, People reported.

“The suspect was taken into custody without incident. However, this was not an active shooter situation but rather an isolated family incident during a baby shower. Preliminary investigation shows a family argument began that turned physical then the suspect introduced a 9mm semi-automatic handgun,” cops said in a statement.

A 23-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, and a 16-year-old male were transported to area hospitals with gunshot wounds, cops said. Their injuries are unknown at this time. This remains an active investigation.

Cops arrested suspect Isiah Jumaane Hampton, 25, who they say fired three shots into the crowd of about 25 friends and family, according to CNN.

Hampton was taken into custody without incident and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated assault and one count of recklessly endangering another person.

He is currently being held on $250,000 bond and is due in court for a preliminary hearing on September 28. He has not entered a plea nor has any lawyer information. The courts tell Inside Edition Digital he “most likely will end up” with a public defender.



