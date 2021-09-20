Officials have confirmed that the case of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old Long Island woman who went missing in a national park in Moab, Utah, and whose remains have possibly been found, is not linked to the unsolved murders of a newlywed couple found last month in the same vicinity, according to a published report.

“It has been determined that Gabby Petito missing person’s case is not related to the double homicide case involving Crystal Turner, 38, and Kylen Schulte, 28,” the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

On August 16, both Schulte and Turner had been fatally shot at a campsite near Moab. Friends of the couple said that the pair noticed what they described as a “creepy man,” around the area they were camping. Police continue to investigate the mysterious deaths of the couple, CBS News reported.

When Inside Edition Digital contacted Lt. Kim Neal from the Moab Utah Police Department to find out what led them to reach their conclusion, Neal would not provide further details.

Six days after the bodies of Turner and Schulte had been discovered, Moah, Utah police responded to an argument between Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. When officers arrived they met a crying and visibly distraught Petito. Laundrie's face had scratch marks on his face reportedly from Petito, Fox13 News reported.

Petito told officers that she and Laundrie had been arguing all morning and that she was afraid Laundrie was going to drive off and leave her stranded at the grocery store. They told police they were still in love, but after all that time together, tension was building until it erupted in tears and shoving. Neither Petito nor Laundrie was charged in the incident, Inside Edition reported.

On Sept. 11, Petito was reported missing by her family after Laundrie returned to their home in North Port, Florida, a city in Sarasota County about 80 miles south of Tampa, without her, The Washington Post reported.

On Sunday, human remains were discovered consistent with the description of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito,” Charles Jones, FBI Denver’s supervisory senior resident agent in Wyoming, announced during Sunday evening’s press conference. “Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100 percent, but her family has been notified of the discovery.”

“The Grand County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate any information received concerning the double homicide. The Sheriff’s Office is not ruling anything out at this time and appreciate the concerns of the public and their willingness to contact this office with those concerns and information.”

Prior to the tragedy, the couple, who were both from Long Island, New York, had been high school sweethearts. On July 2, the couple set out on a four-month excursion traveling to national parks in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming. The couple shared their travel adventures on their personal Instagrams and a travel account under the name “Nomadic Statik,” Inside Edition Digital reported.

