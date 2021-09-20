A body found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming is believed to be that of 22-year-old missing Long Island woman, Gabby Petito, as the search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie intensifies, the FBI announced on Sunday. Laundrie has been called “a person of interest” in the case.

"Earlier today, human remains were discovered consistent with the description of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito,” Charles Jones, FBI Denver’s supervisory senior resident agent in Wyoming, announced during Sunday evening’s press conference. “Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100 percent, but her family has been notified of the discovery.”

Jones said the cause of death has not been determined at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine if the body is the young woman.

“As every parent can imagine this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and friends,” Jones said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We ask that you all respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of their daughter.”

Authorities said the vicinity around the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Bridger-Teton National Park will remain closed at this time until further notice, and asked the public to cooperate as he explained that this is an active and ongoing investigation.

“We appreciate the tremendous support from the public response to the request of tips has been remarkable,” Jones said.

He urged anyone who may have utilized the campsite area between the dates of Aug. 27 to Aug. 30. And, anyone that may have had contact with Petito or her boyfriend or who may have seen the vehicle in that area, to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI with information.

Petito, an aspiring “van life” travel blogger and Laundrie left New York on July 2 for what was supposed to be a four-month cross-country road trip visiting national parks in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming. The couple shared their travel adventures on their personal Instagrams and a travel account under the name “Nomadic Statik."

On Sept. 11, Petito was reported missing by her family after Laundrie returned to their home in North Port, Florida, a city in Sarasota County about 80 miles south of Tampa without her, according to police, The Washington Post reported.

Petito’s family filed a missing person’s report with police in Suffolk County, NY, where the couple is from, the Post said.

During the search for Petito, Laundrie had suddenly disappeared. Laundrie’s parents told police on Friday that they had not seen their son since Tuesday,.

Authorities said the police and the FBI announced that they were looking for Laundrie in a nature preserve and that their search had concluded for the day with nothing to report, according to the news outlet.

On August 12, a video was taken outside of Arches National Park in Utah after a witness reported the couple arguing at a grocery store and called 911, according to a previously reported Inside Edition Digital story.

Bodycam footage revealed that Petito had been distraught after an argument. She told officers that she had just quit her job to travel cross country to start a travel blog and that she was stressed. And, she told the officer that she had obsessive-compulsive disorder.

She said that they had been arguing all morning and that she was afraid Laundrie was going to drive off and leave her stranded at the grocery store. Petito reportedly scratched Laundrie during the argument, the news outlet reported.

They told police they were still in love, but after all that time together, tension was building until it erupted in tears and shoving. Neither Petito nor Laundrie was charged in the incident.

Prior to Petito being found, her parents sent out a desperate plea for Laundrie to come forward and speak to the authorities in her disappearance.

