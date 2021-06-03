A devastating car crash claimed the lives of three sisters who were driving from California to Idaho for a family vacation.

The crash killed all four passengers in the Honda Civic; sisters Melissa Rojas-Carrasco, 26, Jasmin Rojas-Carrasco, 22, and Priscilla Rojas-Carrasco, 16, all from Oceanville, California, and the fourth victim, Juan Pablo Farias, 22 of Vacaville, California.

The 16-year-old girl's name was not immediately released because she is a juvenile. She has since been identified by her family,

The head-on collision took place on Highway 95 just south of Marsing on Saturday at around 2:30 p.m. when the Honda, which was traveling northbound collided with a GMC Sierra pickup truck traveling southbound, according to the Idaho State Police news release.

In the pickup was a 21-year-old male, a 16-year-old male and a 20-year old female. All three survived the crash with non-life-threatening injuries. Two were transported by air ambulance to an area hospital and the third person was taken by ground ambulance, police said.

Tanya Hoebel was an hour into her long-distance drive to visit family in California when she witnessed the two vehicles crash into each other, causing one to catch on fire.

Without hesitation, the good Samaritan ran over to the burning vehicle and pulled three people to safety before the truck became engulfed with flames.

“For some reason, I just kept proceeding forward because I knew I had to,” Hoebel told KTVB7 News even when another witness had warned her to stay away, she said.

The collision blocked traffic along the highway for nearly three hours.

The grief-stricken family said on a GoFundMe page that they are “all at a loss of words and trying to push through.”

”There are no words to adequately describe the incredible lives of Melissa, Jasmin, and Priscilla,” the family wrote. “We love and miss you dearly."

The Memorial Fund For Rojas Family has raised nearly $44,000 towards their $50,000 goal with hopes of "to bring the sisters home and to prepare for the proper burial they deserve," the organizer wrote.

An anonymous donor made a $50 donation and left a message of support. “May God wrap his loving arms around all three sisters and keep them safe and at peace forever,” she said.

Police said the speed limit on the highway in that area is 65 mph and continue to investigate.

