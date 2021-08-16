3-Year-Old Cancer Patients From Arizona Reunite After Forming Bond in the Hospital | Inside Edition

3-Year-Old Cancer Patients From Arizona Reunite After Forming Bond in the Hospital

The three-year-olds met while living on the same floor at Phoenix Children's Hospital. While there, they both battled different forms of pediatric cancer.

Mack and Payson are tiny but have already had to overcome some big health challenges. And they did it together.

“They know what each other are going through, like, they know the heart,” Ty porter, Mack's dad, said. “Where we can all guess, and we can all understand it a bit, but they know three-year-old pediatric cancer."

They each went home and were separated for two months.

"During that time, those two months, they would send videos back and forth, FaceTime, “Ani porter, Mack's mom, explains. “And they just kept asking about each other."

Now, both toddlers are in remission and recently reunited. Mack, ever the little gentleman, even brought flowers for Payson.

"The human experience has so many hard things, and it can be so much better if we're just good to each other," Dani added.

