An Arizona resident with a nasal breathing problem discovered that a part of a Lego toy had been blocking airflow for more than two decades.

Andi Norton, 32, loved Legos growing up. At age 6, he did what a lot of children do — put them up his nose.

"I have a distinct memory of myself putting that in my nose," Norton tells Inside Edition.

When the little piece called a Lego Dot would not come out, 6-year-old Norton put a Lego man in the same nostril, thinking it would lock in place and allow him to pull both pieces out.

"I was hoping the piece would stick to his head, and I could just pull it out, but I didn't quite understand that if I did that, the head was gonna get stuck," Norton says.

The Lego head got stuck too, and his mother came to the rescue.

"She's pulling him out with the tweezers as she looks up there and says, 'Okay, there's nothing else left in here, we're good to go,'" Norton says.

But his mother did not realize the other tiny piece was still inside.

For the next 26 years, Norton suffered from congestion, asthma, and sleep apnea but never made the connection. One day, he made a shocking discovery.

"I'm in the shower, doing my thing and blowing my nose in there, and out pops this Lego and this memory came rushing back to me," Norton says.

Social media is flooded with kids who end up in the doctor's office with Legos stuck in their noses.

"I had a Lego up my nose for 26 years," Norton says.

Despite Legos being invented in 1958, they are still one of the most popular kids' toys, with 36 billion pieces made every year.