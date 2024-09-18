An Oklahoma couple who was rescued after being lost at sea while scuba diving returned to the place where they came close to losing their lives.

Strong currents and bad weather separated Kim and Nathan Maker from their dive boat. For nearly 40 hours, they treaded water as waves lashed at them.

"We're frustrated. We're tired. We're dying of thirst. But we're not going to give up, so we kept swimming as best we could. And then we saw the plane," Kim tells Inside Edition.

A Coast Guard search crew spotted the couple and came to their rescue.

"Out of the corner of my eye, I saw a light flashing through the window at us very frantically," Nathan Cyrus of the U.S. Coast Guard tells Inside Edition.

Kim and Nathan were not afraid to get back in the water, approximately a month after their harrowing ordeal. This time Inside Edition was aboard as the couple prepared to return to the deep on a guided dive off West Palm Beach.

The captain of Dive Time Charters briefed the couple on safety procedures, telling them, "In the event you guys find yourself separated at any point in time, you're gonna follow the lost buddy procedure. When it's safe to do so, I'll come pick you up."

The couple then geared up to confront their fears.

"There's always a little bit of hesitation, a little bit of nervousness every time we do a dive," Kim says.

Kim and Nathan also had a tracking GPS device.

A dive flag was put out to warn other boaters. At first, the couple clung tightly to the dive rope but quickly let go and dove into the depths.

"With me, sometimes I feel like I'm invincible," Nathan says. "You always think like, 'That happened to somebody else, not to me,' and so I do know, like when we went missing and as soon as the boat went completely out of sight, I remember thinking inside, 'Oh no, this is how movies start, not good movies.'"

When the dive was over, they found themselves on the surface, waiting for their dive boat to pick them up.

Kim tells Inside Edition that she was glad to face her fear by returning to the serenity of the ocean.

"The diving was great. But then, sitting on the surface of the water again, just floating. I did not like that. That took me back to a very bad moment, and it’s like, 'Yup, I’m done with this.' I get back on the boat. I don’t want to do this anymore," Kim says.

The Makers say they are grateful to be able to get back into the water.

"I just wanted to conquer that fear. Fear does not have to overpower you," Kim says.

"I think this made us stronger as a couple and individually," Nathan says.