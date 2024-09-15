An 11-year-old boy had his entire lemonade stand swiped.

Liam Rader had been selling lemonade for more than a year at an intersection near his home outside San Diego. He tells Inside Edition his stand was drawing lots of customers.

Liam says he was saving up for a dirt bike.

The incident occurred when Liam walked away from the lemonade stand for a few minutes to get cups.

A gray pickup truck was caught on camera driving by and then reversing toward the stand.

The driver put the table into the back of the pickup, threw away Liam's sign and then loaded in the chairs.

When Liam returned, he saw his lemonade stand being driven away.

Liam's mother, Kery, and father, Leonard, say there could be an innocent explanation.

"My initial thought was maybe he thought it was free because a lot of people leave things up by the road," Kery tells Inside Edition. "I was hoping it was a misunderstanding."

The Rader family says they have been flooded with offers of help to put together another lemonade stand.

"We're going to make the banner say, 'Lemonade Stand - Stand and Chairs Not Included,'" Liam says.

One local businessman sent Liam $100 with a note saying, "keep smiling."