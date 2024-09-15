11-Year-Old Boy's Lemonade Stand Swiped by Driver in California

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:57 AM PDT, September 15, 2024

Liam Rader had been selling lemonade for more than a year and tells Inside Edition he was saving up for a dirt bike.

An 11-year-old boy had his entire lemonade stand swiped.

Liam Rader had been selling lemonade for more than a year at an intersection near his home outside San Diego. He tells Inside Edition his stand was drawing lots of customers.

Liam says he was saving up for a dirt bike.

The incident occurred when Liam walked away from the lemonade stand for a few minutes to get cups.

A gray pickup truck was caught on camera driving by and then reversing toward the stand.

The driver put the table into the back of the pickup, threw away Liam's sign and then loaded in the chairs.

When Liam returned, he saw his lemonade stand being driven away.

Liam's mother, Kery, and father, Leonard, say there could be an innocent explanation.

"My initial thought was maybe he thought it was free because a lot of people leave things up by the road," Kery tells Inside Edition. "I was hoping it was a misunderstanding."

The Rader family says they have been flooded with offers of help to put together another lemonade stand.

"We're going to make the banner say, 'Lemonade Stand - Stand and Chairs Not Included,'" Liam says.

One local businessman sent Liam $100 with a note saying, "keep smiling."

Related Stories

7-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Being Missing for 12 Hours
First American Hobby Horse Championship Takes Place in Michigan
How One Game Show Contestant Became the 'Luckiest Man' in America
7-and 9-Year-Old Rescued From Home on Fire by Texas CopsNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Brothers Who Sextorted High School Homecoming King, 17, Then Encouraged Him to Kill Himself Get 17 Years
Brothers Who Sextorted High School Homecoming King, 17, Then Encouraged Him to Kill Himself Get 17 Years
1

Brothers Who Sextorted High School Homecoming King, 17, Then Encouraged Him to Kill Himself Get 17 Years

Crime
Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial
Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial
2

Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial

News
Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family
Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family
3

Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family

News
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
4

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip

Offbeat
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
5

Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci

News
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
6

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases

Crime
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
7

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
8

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth