7-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Being Missing for 12 Hours From Family Campsite

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 4:02 PM PDT, September 12, 2024

"Thank you to all who reached out as well as prayed for my family and I during this time," the girl's older sister said in a video she posted.

A 7-year-old girl was found safe after going missing for 12 hours when she reportedly wandered away from her family's campsite.

Shelby Wolff, 7, was staying with her grandparents at Lake Merwin campgrounds in Washington state. The second-grader apparently wandered off at 8:30 at night.

Authorities were immediately alerted that the girl was missing and deputies, along with volunteers, began an all-night search effort. In the early morning, someone heard Shelby's cries and called 911.

Deputies found the 7-year-old on steep terrain that was covered in thick vegetation and sharp rocks.

Rescuers saved Shelby by climbing up the hillside on their hands and knees and reassured her she was going to be okay. She was put on a small boat and was taken to a dock and reunited with her family.

Shelby's older sister posted a video expressing gratitude.

"Thank you to all who reached out as well as prayed for my family and I during this time, love you all," the sister said.

Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial

Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases

Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

