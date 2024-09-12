A 7-year-old girl was found safe after going missing for 12 hours when she reportedly wandered away from her family's campsite.

Shelby Wolff, 7, was staying with her grandparents at Lake Merwin campgrounds in Washington state. The second-grader apparently wandered off at 8:30 at night.

Authorities were immediately alerted that the girl was missing and deputies, along with volunteers, began an all-night search effort. In the early morning, someone heard Shelby's cries and called 911.

Deputies found the 7-year-old on steep terrain that was covered in thick vegetation and sharp rocks.

Rescuers saved Shelby by climbing up the hillside on their hands and knees and reassured her she was going to be okay. She was put on a small boat and was taken to a dock and reunited with her family.

Shelby's older sister posted a video expressing gratitude.

"Thank you to all who reached out as well as prayed for my family and I during this time, love you all," the sister said.