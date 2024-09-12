The very first hobby horse championship in the United States took place in Michigan.

For the competitors, hobby horsing is a very serious sport.

"It is really hard. You have to really pick your legs up, so it's kind of like hurdling," competitor Libby Wells from Colorado tells Inside Edition.

In the competition, the participants mimic equestrian activities by riding and performing various movements with their hobby horses, like galloping and jumping.

The sport is popular in Finland, Sweden, Germany and the U.K.

At the inaugural event, 120 contestants came together in Almont, Michigan, to show off their skills.

Some of the competitors make their own hobby horses.