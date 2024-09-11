Videos are going viral after a Carnival cruise ship hit drifting ice in Alaska. While the incident was much less serious than the Titanic, some passengers could not help but think about the fateful ocean liner.

Some passengers posted videos of the ship heading towards the iceberg with the theme music from the movie "Titanic."

One passenger says he is done making jokes about the Titanic.

"When you're on an Alaskan cruise, you don't make fun of the movie 'Titanic' and crack jokes about icebergs," Randy Martin Hurtado said in a video posted to Facebook.

YouTuber Brennan Young, who was in his cabin when it happened, tells Inside Edition it was scary.

"I was like, 'Dang, I'm by myself right now.' I went on a solo trip and my honest reaction was like, 'I hope I don't go down alone,'" Young says.

Carnival says its ship "made contact with an errant piece of drifting ice. An assessment determined no damage to the ship's hull and the vessel continued on its cruise."

The company says the ship arrived at its next port on schedule.