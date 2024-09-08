Esperance Lumineska Fuerzina is officially holds two Guinness World Records. She has the most tattoos of any woman in the world, with 99.8% of her body covered. She also has the most body modifications of any woman in history: 89.

Getting a Guinness World Record wasn't something she set out to do when she first began her body transformation, Neska tells Inside Edition Digital. But when a friend pointed out that she could possibly break the record, she looked into it.

"I chuckle a little bit because I say I got two Guinness World Records for just being myself," Neska says. "And not to say that didn't come with a lot of pain, effort and even sacrifice to get to this point. But it was never for the point of I want recognition or I want a record. I was just being myself and expressing myself."

The 36-year-old's physical appearance and lifestyle vastly differ from her upbringing, having been raised in a conservation family. She spent her early years in the military, and planned on having a long-term career. She eventually medically retired.

"There are tattoos in the military, certainly, but you have to kind of keep it hidden for a long time," Neska says. "Once I got out, I just went for it.

"It didn't resonate, this societal norm of having to look a certain way, or appear perfect, or conceal my pimples," she continues. "That has never been me, and I never liked having that pushed on me."

Years later, she intentionally began expressing herself through body art. Not only is her body almost completely covered in tattoos, but she has layers upon layers of tattoos that are not all visible.

"I sort of just continued that journey of moving towards more cohesiveness in my tattoos," she says. "I don't regret it. I'm very happy with the end result. And I guess part of me is also motivated by seeing what the body is capable of with pushing myself physically. But also it's a mental thing."

Her body modification began in 2014. They include facial and genitalia piercings, implants under her skin and conch removals. Her eyes, gums, teeth and tongue are also modified.

"I don't regret any of the experiences I've been through," Neska says. "I've learned something through all of them. All of them have helped shape the person that I am today. I have something permanent, and a lot of people spend money on things that last for a few hours."

Because .02% of her body is still tattoo-free, Neska says she has more work ahead of her. Until then, she hopes people can accept her and embrace people who are different.

"In no way was I trying to make anyone uncomfortable," she says. "I personally feel more comfortable looking like this. And I'm sorry for… Well, I'm not sorry, actually. I mean no hate towards anyone. I only try to approach the world with kindness, and I wish everyone would do the same, but I recognize that it's a path towards approaching the world with kindness, and not everyone's there yet."

Neska says her physical appearance causes people to react. It's something to which she's constantly adjusting.

"I think there's a lot of beauty in just honoring yourself," she says. "And I think when you're authentic to that, people can see that. And I think as a society, we just need to try harder to meet people with kindness. Even if it's not our aesthetic or if we don't agree with it, we're all still just people. We all still struggle. We're still trying to make the most of this life."

She is aware that some people may not like her physical appearance. That's fine with her, she says, as long as you can be polite.

"Just approach people with kindness," she says. "Nobody needs your judgments or what box you want to put them in. Let everyone just be themselves, and that's beautiful."