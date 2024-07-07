There are some things you shouldn't DIY. According to these professionals, tattooing is one thing you should leave to the experts.

The Pagdin brothers of Australia are in the business of tattoo removal, and they say more and more people are coming into their shop with botch jobs that they did to themselves from at-home kits purchased online.

"The stuff that's getting sold on eBay, for instance, it'd just be coming from one big warehouse somewhere and there'd be no quality control or sterilization would be minimal, that's how they sell them so cheap," Stu Pagdin told APTN.

The at-home kits are cheaper than going to a tattoo parlor.

The brothers say they're also being used by aspiring tattoo artists trying to get some practice.

But they say they've noticed that they aren't always able to laser away the ink from the at-home kits.

"I've had kids as young as 13, 14 come through the doors, they can't get these coverups done, and if the laser is not attracted to the ink, and it won't remove, unfortunately, you have to deal with that, until you're old enough to get that tattoo done," Phil Pagdin said.

The brothers said it's best to let a professional tattoo artist handle your permanent ink, but if you are going to use an at-home option, do your research and buy one from a reputable source.