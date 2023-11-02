Woman Says Her ‘Made-to-Fade’ Ephemeral Tattoo Has Not Faded After Nearly 3 Years

Investigative
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:44 PM PDT, November 2, 2023

“I absolutely would not have gotten this if I had known that it would have lasted this long and lasted this long looking like this,” Barbara Edmonds says.

Ephemeral Tattoos claimed to use ink that disappears in 9 to 15 months, but some customers say years have gone by and their tattoo has not come off.

Many people took to social media to complain about how they say their Ephemeral Tattoos are not ephemeral at all.

“It’s just unsightly in every conceivable way,” actress Barbara Edmonds tells Inside Edition. 

Edmonds says she got her Ephemeral tattoo in February of 2021, but two-and-a-half years later, it is still on her arm.

“I absolutely would not have gotten this if I had known that it would have lasted this long and lasted this long looking like this,” Edmonds says.

Matt Ciampa says he also got an Ephemeral tattoo in 2021 in Los Angeles. Two years later, it is still there.

“I think I’ll have it for at least five years,” Ciampa tells Inside Edition.

Following the backlash, Ephemeral has updated the time it takes for the tattoos to fade. The company is now saying their tattoos could last up to three years. They have also closed all of their tattoo parlors, and have pivoted to selling their fading ink online only.

Ephemeral declined Inside Edition’s request for an interview. On the company website, they say while fade times vary from person to person, they stand by their claim that 100 percent of their tattoos will eventually fade.

Related Stories

Woman Covers Family Home With Balloons After Being Forced to Sell It
How Long Can It Take Customers to Get Some Items Behind Lock and Key?
How Over $1M Was Stolen From the World Trade Center in 1998
Bottle of 1926 Macallan Whiskey Could Fetch More Than $1 Million at AuctionOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

A Heist of Towering Proportions: How Over $1M Was Stolen From the World Trade Center in 1998
A Heist of Towering Proportions: How Over $1M Was Stolen From the World Trade Center in 1998
1

A Heist of Towering Proportions: How Over $1M Was Stolen From the World Trade Center in 1998

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Matthew Perry Death: Coroner's Report Delayed by Toxicology Testing as Tributes Pour in for 'Friends' Star
Matthew Perry Death: Coroner's Report Delayed by Toxicology Testing as Tributes Pour in for 'Friends' Star
2

Matthew Perry Death: Coroner's Report Delayed by Toxicology Testing as Tributes Pour in for 'Friends' Star

Entertainment
Newlywed Iowa Teacher, 24, Accused of 'Engaging in Sexually Oriented Acts' With 3 Students as Young as 13
Newlywed Iowa Teacher, 24, Accused of 'Engaging in Sexually Oriented Acts' With 3 Students as Young as 13
3

Newlywed Iowa Teacher, 24, Accused of 'Engaging in Sexually Oriented Acts' With 3 Students as Young as 13

Crime
Selfless Sister, 11, Recovering After Trying to Save Twin Brother Killed With Dad in Suspected Murder-Suicide
Selfless Sister, 11, Recovering After Trying to Save Twin Brother Killed With Dad in Suspected Murder-Suicide
4

Selfless Sister, 11, Recovering After Trying to Save Twin Brother Killed With Dad in Suspected Murder-Suicide

Crime
Man Robs CVS Pharmacy With Very Specific Note Demanding Slew of Drugs Including 'All Bottles' of Viagra: Cops
Man Robs CVS Pharmacy With Very Specific Note Demanding Slew of Drugs Including 'All Bottles' of Viagra: Cops
5

Man Robs CVS Pharmacy With Very Specific Note Demanding Slew of Drugs Including 'All Bottles' of Viagra: Cops

Crime
Moms Warn Parents About Dangers of Mylar Balloons After Deaths of Daughters
Moms Warn Parents About Dangers of Mylar Balloons After Deaths of Daughters
6

Moms Warn Parents About Dangers of Mylar Balloons After Deaths of Daughters

Human Interest