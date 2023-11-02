Ephemeral Tattoos claimed to use ink that disappears in 9 to 15 months, but some customers say years have gone by and their tattoo has not come off.

Many people took to social media to complain about how they say their Ephemeral Tattoos are not ephemeral at all.

“It’s just unsightly in every conceivable way,” actress Barbara Edmonds tells Inside Edition.

Edmonds says she got her Ephemeral tattoo in February of 2021, but two-and-a-half years later, it is still on her arm.

“I absolutely would not have gotten this if I had known that it would have lasted this long and lasted this long looking like this,” Edmonds says.

Matt Ciampa says he also got an Ephemeral tattoo in 2021 in Los Angeles. Two years later, it is still there.

“I think I’ll have it for at least five years,” Ciampa tells Inside Edition.

Following the backlash, Ephemeral has updated the time it takes for the tattoos to fade. The company is now saying their tattoos could last up to three years. They have also closed all of their tattoo parlors, and have pivoted to selling their fading ink online only.

Ephemeral declined Inside Edition’s request for an interview. On the company website, they say while fade times vary from person to person, they stand by their claim that 100 percent of their tattoos will eventually fade.