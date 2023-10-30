Retailers are locking up more products than ever due to thieves. Everything from baby formula to toothpaste is now locked away, creating frustration for customers across the country.

“I ended up waiting about 13 to 14 minutes and then I just kind of gave up,” one shopper says. “It can be discouraging to a customer,” says another.

Inside Edition timed how long customers have to wait for workers to unlock some items that are behind lock and key.

At one Target store in Manhattan, it took seven minutes and asking for assistance three times before a clerk showed up to unlock toothpaste. When the clerk showed up, the key did not work. In another aisle, it took over 10 minutes to obtain locked-up vitamins.

Things were much faster at a Manhattan CVS. It took 30 seconds to get body wash. At another CVS, it took 30 seconds to get razors.

But, at a Walmart in New Jersey, it took pressing the assist button three times and a 15-minute wait to unlock baby formula. To unlock an electric toothbrush, it took 24 minutes. In total, it took 40 minutes to pick up three items and proceed to check out at the same Walmart. A manager there apologized for the wait time.

Retail shopping expert Phil Lempert says for retailers, locked-up items are just as frustrating as it is for shoppers.

“If the store is busy and there's two or three people pressing the button all at the same time, you could be there 10, 15, 20 minutes waiting for your turn,” Lempert says.

Walmart and CVS did not respond to Inside Edition’s request for comment. Target did not address the wait times but said they are committed to combatting theft and retail crime.