Young women are warning anyone trying on clothes in a dressing room to be vigilant because someone may be watching.

Emily Lang says she was trying on Halloween costumes at a Forever 21 store in Kansas when she looked down and saw a phone propped up on a pair of jeans.

“I think I was a little bit in shock. You don’t think about a dressing room being, you know, a dangerous place until you hear this story,” Lang tells Inside Edition.

Annabelle Davis, who was 15 years old at the time, experienced the same thing when she was trying on swimsuits at a Target store also in Kansas.

“I’m starting to undress. I’m starting to put a new swimsuit on and as I’m looking through the mirror, I notice a phone propped above the doorway,” Davis says.

It turned out that the same man, Anthony DeLapp, was responsible for both incidents. DeLapp served three years in prison.

Police say DeLapp was arrested again last week for allegedly doing the same thing. He has not yet entered a plea.

Kymberly Blevins says her 20-year-old daughter saw DeLapp recording her as she tried on bras in a Kansas Walmart dressing room.

“I was instantly white-hot angry that someone would do that to her, that somebody would violate her privacy like that.

Inside Edition’s investigation found several other cases across the country of changing room peepers getting caught spying on women in changing rooms.

Cory McKinley was arrested after spying on women changing in dressing rooms at a Nordstrom Rack in Ohio.

“The report was that someone matching your description was filming with a camera in the dressing room, underneath the dressing room,” dashcam footage shows a police officer saying to McKinley while confronting him.

Police say photos show McKinley caught in the act. McKinley was convicted of two counts of voyerism.

McKinley was with his wife when Inside Edition’s Lisa Guerreo tried talking to him. He did not comment.