An Ohio octogenarian is dead and his wife is in critical condition after the local sheriff says the couple’s grandson opened fire on his grandparents.

Noah Clifton, 24, will be charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in the wake of Wednesday night’s shooting spree, Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis said in a statement obtained by Inside Edition.

Ellis identified the deceased as Ralph Neff Jr., 81, who died after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Also injured in the attack was his wife, Margaret Neff, 76, and their 30-year-old grandson Zachary Neff.

Ellis said that Margaret suffered gunshot wounds to her abdomen and chest while Zachary was allegedly shot in the face by his cousin.

Officers with the Georgetown Police Department arrived on the scene at around 6:30 p.m. to find Clifton standing next to a running car outside his grandparents’ residence, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

The responding officers said that they then “observed a gun on the ground near the subject,” at which time Clifton was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Officers then entered the home where the found Margaret and Ralph suffering from gunshot wounds. A search of the adjacent home led officers to discover the third victim, Zachary.

Both Margaret and Zachary were transported to the hospital via Air-Care, and Inside Edition Digital has learned that Margaret is in critical but stable condition while Zachary is in serious but stable condition.

Clifton made his first court appearance on Thursday, during which prosecutors said that he lived with his grandparents and alleged that he opened fire on his three victims while they were watching TV.

The BCSO says that the investigation is ongoing. A lawyer for Clifton did not resond to a request for comment.