Did These Hikers Just Snap a Photo of 20-Foot Alien Hiding in the Rocky Mountains?

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:15 AM PDT, September 10, 2024

What appeared to be a 20-foot alien or humanoid could be seen clinging to a rock off the Colorado trail, with what looked to be arms, legs, and a slight humpback.

Two friends got quite the surprise when reviewing their photos from a recent trip to the Rocky Mountains.

Jessee Clauson and Camille Avarella took a number of photos and videos during their trek near Longs Peak, one of the tallest and most majestic mountains in the range. 

Once back home, the two friends started looking at their photos when they noticed something in the background of their images.

What appeared to be a 20-foot alien or humanoid could be seen clinging to a rock off the Colorado trail, with what looked to be arms, legs, and a slight humpback.

Experts tell Inside Edition however that there is a likely explanation for this extra-terrestrial look-alike.

Those experts say that the image is likely a unique rock formation that when hit by the sun at a certain angle looks like a giant creature from another world.

The two friends were still a bit freaked out by their discovery, and decided to go ahead and inform park rangers about it — just in case.

