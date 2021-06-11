Supercell Storm Over Montana Looks Like an Alien Spaceship
Mothership supercells have an extreme, rotating upward draft, which can produce hail, flash floods and even tornadoes.
A giant storm system captured on video over Montana looks like a giant spaceship descending on earth. But it’s actually a unique type of severe storm system called a mothership supercell.
Meteorologist Simon Brewer is a storm chaser who shot video of the storm.
While he’s encountered supercells before, he’s never seen anything as impressive as this one.
“It looked like a giant mothership from another planet,” Brewer said. “I would not be surprised if other people who had never seen anything like this thought maybe another lifeform was coming to take them away.”
Another storm chaser drove right under the supercell, which has an extreme, rotating upward draft. It can produce hail, flash floods and even tornadoes.
Although they’re rare, it’s best to stay away if you ever encounter one.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’Offbeat
Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina HomeCrime
Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops SayCrime
Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman ContinuesCrime
How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?News