The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority may have finally found a residency bigger than Britney, Celine, J Lo and even Adele.

This is all thanks to one frightened family who recently reported a close encounter of the third kind.

The group says they looked out in their backyard one evening only to see two aliens staring right back at them.

LAS VEGAS ALIEN SIGHTING

It all started when residents of Sin City noticed a mysterious green light falling from the sky.

Many watched in disbelief, including one officer who captured it all on his bodycam. Some local residents also got footage of the moment the light seemed to touch down on their home security systems.

Then came the calls to 911, and the chilling reports of unidentified beings.

"It has big eyes and it's looking at us. And it's it's still there," said one panicked caller in audio obtained by Inside Edition.

And not just one visitor either, according to the caller, but two.

"They’re like eight-foot, nine feet, 10-foot. They look like aliens to us," said the caller. "Big eyes. They have big eyes. Like, I can’t explain it, and big mouth. They’ve shiny eyes..."

He then added: "And they're not human. 100% they're not human."

Inside Edition Digital obtained the log from the incident which reveals that the caller also said the beings had "neon eyes" and were "naked."

The caller also informed the 911 operator that he was carrying a gun according to the log, which he was instructed to secure when officers arrived at his home.

Dispatch then relayed the message to Las Vegas police, who sent out two officers to assess the situation.

"I have butterflies 'bro," one of the officers can be heard saying in audio recorded in his squad car as he reported to the scene. "These people say there are aliens in their backyard."

Upon arriving at the scene, officers got to work searching high and low for these creatures while canvassing the neighborhood for any information.

At the same time, the 911 caller decided to post his story to social media, detailing what he saw in his backyard in hopes that people would take his claim seriously.

"It was a grey-greenish color and when I looked at it in the eyes my body just froze," he explained to his followers.

LAS VEGAS ALIEN SIGNTING 9-1-1 CALL LOG

Some are still skeptical, including science writer Mick West.

"A raccoon which has pretty big black eyes could be on top of the fence, and someone could mistake that in the darkness as an alien being with giant eyes or something like a coyote jumping over the fence," he tells Inside Edition.

After a night of uneasy searching turned up nothing, Las Vegas police decided to close the case as "Unfounded."

There is still no explanation for the mysterious green glow that lit up the night sky however, but it appears that the responding officers are not keen on investigating any further at this time.

As they wrapped up their investigation that night, they jokingly gave the caller and his family some very specific instructions: "If those nine-foot beings come back don't call us, all right? Deal with it yourself!"

US GOVERNMENT INVESTIGATIONS OF ALIENS AND UFOS

This is now just one of the over 600 UFO and alien sightings that the Pentagon is once again investigating after the federal government shuttered Project Bluebook back in 1969.

That systematic study of unidentified flying objects by the United States Air Force began in March of 1952 and ran for 17 years.

Interest in the topic was reignited following the release of a 2021 report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence that summarized recent sightings of unidentified flying objects and unidentified aerial phenomena.

NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE REPORT ON UNIDENTIFIED FLYING OBJECTS AND UNIDENTIFED AERIAL PHENOMENA

The following year, top Pentagon officials testified at a congressional hearing on the topic, revealing close to 400 sightings of UFOs and UAPs by military personnel.

Government officials could not explain a number of those sightings, but they did confirm that they still have no conclusive evidence to confirm the existence of aliens or any other extra-terrestrial beings.



