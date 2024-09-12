How One Game Show Contestant Became the 'Luckiest Man' in America

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:03 AM PDT, September 12, 2024

Michael Larson won $110,237 in cash and prizes on the game show "Press Your Luck" in 1984, the largest prize in game show history at the time.

A scandal that rocked the game show world in the 1980s has been made into a movie.

Michael Larson was 35 years old when he appeared on the game show "Press York Luck" in 1984. In the game, if the light came to a stop on the "Whammy" square, the contestant loses all their winnings. But Larson kept winning.

Larson quickly surpassed $50,000, shocking the show's host, Peter Tomarken.

Michael Brockman was the head of daytime programming for CBS when Larson made his appearance on the show. He says executives were suspicious.

"They knew something was wrong, and something was off. They just didn't know what and there was no way to stop it," Brockman tells Inside Edition.

It turned out that the ice-cream truck driver had watched older episodes of the show and learned that there was a pattern to the flashing lights. He knew exactly when to yell "stop" to keep the prizes rolling in.

Larson ended up with $110,237 in cash and prizes, the largest in game show history at the time.

Janie Dakin was the other contestant that day.

"When Michael kept winning and winning, I thought it was a joke. I thought, 'There's no way they're gonna let him win this much money,'" Dakin tells Inside Edition. "He broke the code."

The movie based on Larson, "The Luckiest Man in America," recently premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. The producers are looking for a U.S. distributor.

Related Stories

Carnival Cruise Passengers Panic as Ship Hits Drifting Ice
Former Spirit Airlines Agents Speak Out After Viral Meltdown
Did These Hikers Snap a Photo of Alien Hiding in the Rocky Mountains?
She Survived a Shark Attack and Then Won 2 Paralympic Swimming MedalsSports

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial
Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial
1

Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial

News
Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family
Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family
2

Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family

News
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
3

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip

Offbeat
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
4

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases

Crime
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
5

Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci

News
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
6

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
7

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth