Two former Spirit Airlines agents caught on video during a meltdown after being confronted by a large group of frustrated passengers are speaking out in an exclusive interview with Inside Edition.

The video shows an airline agent telling passengers, "Everyone's gonna shut up and we're gonna say this once and we're only gonna say it again because we're frustrated as hell."

Customer service rep Jane Barrow and her supervisor Razia Singh told Inside Edition about the chaos that erupted at the Burbank Airport that day.

"The computers were down, we could not check in passengers, we could not take any baggage, we couldn't assign seats," Barrow says. "And we were oversold on top of that."

In the video, Singh could be heard telling the passengers, "Please be quiet so I can think of what's going on. I don't even know what aircraft's here because everybody's screaming numbers."

"I was trying to pick up the pieces," Singh tells Inside Edition, "and explain to the crowd, 'I'm doing everything I can, give me a second.'"

The women say they were trying to deal simultaneously with around 300 passengers from delayed flights. They say some of the fliers had been waiting at the terminal for eight hours.

Barrow says at first all of her public address announcements were professional and polite, but then she lost it.

"I think it was just everything. It was just the pressure, nobody was listening," Barrow says. "I felt so bad I took it in that direction."

Barrow and Singh say they have been fired from their jobs over the incident.

"I get if you could let me go but to let [Singh] go? She wasn't the one that was projecting very loudly. She was trying to make light of an already crazy situation that was going on," Barrow says.

"I know what [Barrow] did was wrong but she still wished me the best. That's the type of person she is, I can't be upset at her," Singh says.

Barrow tells Inside Edition she is now working for a crowd management company.