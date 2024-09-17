The young boy who earned national praise for saving his mother's life is speaking out about his act of heroism.

Dwight Martin Jr.'s mother suffered a seizure and drove into a pond. His mother was trapped in the submerged car, but Dwight was able to escape and flagged down a police officer.

Dwight's 16-year-old sister tried to pull their mother out of the car but couldn't. Good Samaritans jumped in the pond with police to rescue Jonquetta Winbush, 39, by smashing the window with a glass breaker. When Winbush was pulled from the water, she did not have a pulse but CPR brought her back to life.

Winbush has no recollection of the indecent.

The mother has been released from the hospital and now has to use a walker. She and her son spoke exclusively with Inside Edition.

Dwight recalls the moment his mother lost consciousness.

"Her foot hit the gas and started swerving. I came straight ahead and jumped on the grass, and it crashed into the water," Dwight says.

He says the impact flung his door open.

"I swam out of the car and got to the street and ran," Dwight says.

The 12-year-old says he was afraid he would lose his mother.

The car is still in the pond.

Winbush needs physical therapy to gain strength back. A GoFundMe has been started to help pay the medical bills. The page can be found here.