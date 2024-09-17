Hero 12-Year-Old Who Saved Mom's Life After She Suffered Medical Emergency and Drove into Pond Speaks Out

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:28 PM PDT, September 17, 2024

Dwight Martin Jr., 12, flagged down police to save his mother in their submerged car.

The young boy who earned national praise for saving his mother's life is speaking out about his act of heroism.

Dwight Martin Jr.'s mother suffered a seizure and drove into a pond. His mother was trapped in the submerged car, but Dwight was able to escape and flagged down a police officer.

Dwight's 16-year-old sister tried to pull their mother out of the car but couldn't. Good Samaritans jumped in the pond with police to rescue Jonquetta Winbush, 39, by smashing the window with a glass breaker. When Winbush was pulled from the water, she did not have a pulse but CPR brought her back to life.

Winbush has no recollection of the indecent.

The mother has been released from the hospital and now has to use a walker. She and her son spoke exclusively with Inside Edition.

Dwight recalls the moment his mother lost consciousness.

"Her foot hit the gas and started swerving. I came straight ahead and jumped on the grass, and it crashed into the water," Dwight says.

He says the impact flung his door open.

"I swam out of the car and got to the street and ran," Dwight says.

The 12-year-old says he was afraid he would lose his mother.

The car is still in the pond.

Winbush needs physical therapy to gain strength back. A GoFundMe has been started to help pay the medical bills. The page can be found here.

Related Stories

11-Year-Old Boy's Lemonade Stand Swiped by Driver
How SWAT Team Sergeant Who Lost His Leg Returned to Active Duty
Rosie O'Donnell Speaks Out About Skin Cancer Diagnosis
How a Blind Army Veteran Performed Viola at Carnegie HallEntertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Brothers Who Sextorted High School Homecoming King, 17, Then Encouraged Him to Kill Himself Get 17 Years
Brothers Who Sextorted High School Homecoming King, 17, Then Encouraged Him to Kill Himself Get 17 Years
1

Brothers Who Sextorted High School Homecoming King, 17, Then Encouraged Him to Kill Himself Get 17 Years

Crime
Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial
Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial
2

Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial

News
Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family
Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family
3

Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family

News
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
4

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip

Offbeat
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
5

Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci

News
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
6

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases

Crime
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
7

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
8

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth