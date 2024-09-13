Rosie O'Donnell Speaks Out About Skin Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:34 PM PDT, September 13, 2024

"I went to the doctor and they said it was basal cell skin cancer," the 62-year-old comedian said in a video posted to social media.

Rosie O'Donnell shared that she had just been treated for skin cancer.

"I had a little thing on my eye," O'Donnell said in a video posted to social media. "I went to the doctor and they said it was basal cell skin cancer."

Doctors removed the cancerous cells.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also had the same procedure for skin cancer performed Friday.

"I just wanted to let you know I have been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, which is a tiny thing on my nose, but this is all about early detection," Hochul said.

O'Donnell and Hochul advised that if you think something is wrong, have it checked out.

"Dermatologists, we love to see you. Never hesitate to come in. Everything is better when we find it small," Dr. Michelle Henry tells Inside Edition. "Any new scaley, pink, or red or brown areas, we want to see them. Anything that's hanging out for a month or more, let us see you."

To prevent skin cancer, it is recommended that you cover up outside with long sleeves, a large hat, and wrap-around sunglasses. It is also important to wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

Related Stories

7-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Being Missing for 12 Hours
Toddler Trapped in Tesla After It Unexpectedly Locked Him In
Where Are 'The Swan' Contestants 20 Years After Their Transformations?
Why Jon Bon Jovi Was the Perfect Person to Save Woman From Jumping Off BridgeHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Brothers Who Sextorted High School Homecoming King, 17, Then Encouraged Him to Kill Himself Get 17 Years
Brothers Who Sextorted High School Homecoming King, 17, Then Encouraged Him to Kill Himself Get 17 Years
1

Brothers Who Sextorted High School Homecoming King, 17, Then Encouraged Him to Kill Himself Get 17 Years

Crime
Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial
Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial
2

Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial

News
Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family
Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family
3

Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family

News
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
4

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip

Offbeat
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
5

Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci

News
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
6

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases

Crime
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
7

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
8

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth