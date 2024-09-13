Rosie O'Donnell shared that she had just been treated for skin cancer.

"I had a little thing on my eye," O'Donnell said in a video posted to social media. "I went to the doctor and they said it was basal cell skin cancer."

Doctors removed the cancerous cells.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also had the same procedure for skin cancer performed Friday.

"I just wanted to let you know I have been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, which is a tiny thing on my nose, but this is all about early detection," Hochul said.

O'Donnell and Hochul advised that if you think something is wrong, have it checked out.

"Dermatologists, we love to see you. Never hesitate to come in. Everything is better when we find it small," Dr. Michelle Henry tells Inside Edition. "Any new scaley, pink, or red or brown areas, we want to see them. Anything that's hanging out for a month or more, let us see you."

To prevent skin cancer, it is recommended that you cover up outside with long sleeves, a large hat, and wrap-around sunglasses. It is also important to wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.