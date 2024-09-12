A 13-month-old boy was trapped in a Tesla in over 100-degree weather after the vehicle unexpectedly locked the child's mother out.

Kassandra Pineda was charging her electric car at a Testa supercharger station in Los Angeles. She says when she was finished, she pulled the cable out and the car suddenly locked on its own, trapping her toddler Liam. She tried to hit the Tesla window to get her son out.

"I just wanted to cut the car in half," Pineda tells Inside Edition.

It was 109 degrees outside.

"I thought I was going to take my baby out of there lifeless," Pineda says.

Pineda was screaming for help when a good Samaritan came to her aid, who was able to bash in the window with a fishing weight. Liam was saved.

"I just saw him sweating, he was red. He wasn't crying but I'm pretty sure he was in shock," Pineda says.

Of the good Samaritan who helped save her son, Pineda says, "I just want to thank him from the bottom of my heart. If it wasn't for him, I don't know what would have happened with my son."

This is not the first time a Tesla apparently locked on its own. A similar occurrence happened to a grandmother in Arizona four months ago when she put her granddaughter in the back of her Tesla.

"Went to open my door and my car would not open," grandmother Renee Sanchez told Inside Edition. "I could not get in and my granddaughter was trapped."

Firefighters were able to break the window and free Sanchez's granddaughter.

Pineda says she took her Tesla for service to find out what went wrong. She claims that footage of the incident was missing after the car was serviced.

The mother says she is sharing her story to prevent it from happening to someone else.

Tesla did not return Inside Edition's request for comment.