The mother of Colt Gray, the teen accused of killing four people at his Georgia high school, apologized to the victims and said she tried to warn the school the day of the shooting.

"I am so sorry from the bottom of my heart," Marcee Gray said in an open letter. She said if she could take the place of the two schoolkids killed in the shooting last week, "I would without a second thought."

"My heart breaks for the two teachers who gave their lives while in the service of teaching and protecting our children," Marcee said. "My son Colt is not a monster. He is my oldest baby. He is quiet, thoughtful, caring, funny, and extremely intelligent."

In her first interview since the shooting, Marcee said she called the school counselor the morning of the tragedy after her 14-year-old son texted, "I'm sorry, mom."

Marcee spoke to ABC News.

"The counselor said, 'I wanted you to know that earlier this morning, one of Colt's teachers had sent me an email that said Colt had been making references to school shootings,'" Marcee said.

Her son is accused of opening fire 30 minutes later.

Colt lived with his father, Colin Gray, who has also been charged in the killings at Apalachee High School outside Atlanta.

The mother of three, who has a long arrest record for drugs and other charges, said in her letter of apology: "I feel all of your pain and devastation. I grieve and cry with you."

Marcee has not been charged in connection with the shooting, according to New York Magazine.

Colt has been charged with four felony counts of murder. His father, Colin, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and murder for allegedly providing the murder weapon. Neither have entered a plea.