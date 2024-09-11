Mother of Accused Georgia High School Shooter Colt Gray Issues Apology to Victims

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:37 PM PDT, September 11, 2024

"I feel all of your pain and devastation. I grieve and cry with you," Marcee Gray said in an open letter.

The mother of Colt Gray, the teen accused of killing four people at his Georgia high school, apologized to the victims and said she tried to warn the school the day of the shooting.

"I am so sorry from the bottom of my heart," Marcee Gray said in an open letter. She said if she could take the place of the two schoolkids killed in the shooting last week, "I would without a second thought."

"My heart breaks for the two teachers who gave their lives while in the service of teaching and protecting our children," Marcee said. "My son Colt is not a monster. He is my oldest baby. He is quiet, thoughtful, caring, funny, and extremely intelligent."

In her first interview since the shooting, Marcee said she called the school counselor the morning of the tragedy after her 14-year-old son texted, "I'm sorry, mom."

Marcee spoke to ABC News.

"The counselor said, 'I wanted you to know that earlier this morning, one of Colt's teachers had sent me an email that said Colt had been making references to school shootings,'" Marcee said.

Her son is accused of opening fire 30 minutes later.

Colt lived with his father, Colin Gray, who has also been charged in the killings at Apalachee High School outside Atlanta.

The mother of three, who has a long arrest record for drugs and other charges, said in her letter of apology: "I feel all of your pain and devastation. I grieve and cry with you."

Marcee has not been charged in connection with the shooting, according to New York Magazine.

Colt has been charged with four felony counts of murder. His father, Colin, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and murder for allegedly providing the murder weapon. Neither have entered a plea.

Related Stories

Groom Killed Groomsman by Mowing Him Down in SUV on Wedding Day: Cops
Colorado Man Who Massacred Ex's Family After Breakup Gets Life
Brothers Who Sextorted Student, 17, Encouraged Suicide Get 17 Years
Police Bodycam Footage Shows Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Being Detained by CopsCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial
Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial
1

Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial

News
Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family
Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family
2

Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family

News
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
3

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip

Offbeat
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
4

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases

Crime
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
5

Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci

News
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
6

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
7

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth