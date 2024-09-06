A groom in Michigan capped off his wedding day by allegedly murdering one of his groomsmen according to authorities.

James Shirah, 22, is accused of mowing down 29-year-old Terry Lewis Taylor Jr. shortly after exchanging his vows on August 30, according to the Flint Police Department (FPD).

He is now charged with second-degree murder while his bride, Savanah Collier, 21, is charged with a felony count of accessory after the fact.

Taylor suffered "severe injuries" on the evening of August 30 after being "intentionally struck by a large SUV that was traveling at a high rate of speed," according to the FPD.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to the FPD.

Detectives investigating the incident soon learned that Taylor had been in an argument after Shirah's wedding and that he was hit by an SUV being "driven by the groom," according to the FPD.

Shirah allegedly fled the scene after hitting Taylor with his car and court records show that both he and Collier were taken into custody a few days later on Sept. 2.

Both parties were arraigned the following day at which time a judge set Collier's bond at $4,000 and ordered Shirah held without bail, according to the couple's online case records.

According to their case records, Collier posted bail on Sept. 4 and now she and Shirah are both due back in court on Sept. 12 for a probable cause hearing.

Neither have entered a plea at this time and lawyers for both did not respond to a request for comment.