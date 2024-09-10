A 35-year-old runner died after finishing a half marathon at Disneyland in over 100-degree weather.

Caleb Graves shared his concerns about rising temperatures in a final video he posted the day before the race.

"I was outside for like 20 minutes, walking my dog, just walking around the block. It was hot. I felt fine," Graves said. "Then like ten minutes after I got back in I just passed out. Just fell asleep, no control over my body, it was heat exhaustion."

Graves had been training for weeks for the Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon. The high was 108 degrees on the day of the race.

When Graves crossed the finish line, he was clutching his chest in cardiac arrest.

Graves, an attorney who graduated from Georgetown Law, was a Disney super-fan. He ran marathons at both Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida. Before his last race, Graves said in the video that the heat was getting to him.

Ashley Cheff won the women's race in the half marathon.

"The humidity was definitely one of the highest humidity races I have ever experienced and it definitely made for a very challenging day out there," Cheff tells Inside Edition.

Cardiologist Rigved Tadwalkar tells Inside Edition that Graves' death could probably have been avoided.

"When your body is telling you that there is something wrong, it's very important that you listen to it," Tadwalkar says.

Disney sent emails to all runners warning them about the heat.