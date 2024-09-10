35-Year-Old Runner Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest at Disneyland's Half Marathon

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 4:01 PM PDT, September 10, 2024

Caleb Graves, a 35-year-old runner, posted a video the day before the race voicing his concerns about the rising temperatures.

A 35-year-old runner died after finishing a half marathon at Disneyland in over 100-degree weather.

Caleb Graves shared his concerns about rising temperatures in a final video he posted the day before the race.

"I was outside for like 20 minutes, walking my dog, just walking around the block. It was hot. I felt fine," Graves said. "Then like ten minutes after I got back in I just passed out. Just fell asleep, no control over my body, it was heat exhaustion."

Graves had been training for weeks for the Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon. The high was 108 degrees on the day of the race.

When Graves crossed the finish line, he was clutching his chest in cardiac arrest.

Graves, an attorney who graduated from Georgetown Law, was a Disney super-fan. He ran marathons at both Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida. Before his last race, Graves said in the video that the heat was getting to him.

Ashley Cheff won the women's race in the half marathon.

"The humidity was definitely one of the highest humidity races I have ever experienced and it definitely made for a very challenging day out there," Cheff tells Inside Edition.

Cardiologist Rigved Tadwalkar tells Inside Edition that Graves' death could probably have been avoided.

"When your body is telling you that there is something wrong, it's very important that you listen to it," Tadwalkar says.

Disney sent emails to all runners warning them about the heat.

Related Stories

New York Bystanders Help Save Motorist Trapped Inside Minivan
NH Man Saved by Governor After Choking on Lobster Roll Speaks Out
Groom Killed Groomsman by Mowing Him Down in SUV on Wedding Day: Cops
Virginia Mom Lucky to Be Alive After Vicious Shark Attack on Florida TripAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family
Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family
1

Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family

News
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
2

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip

Offbeat
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
3

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases

Crime
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
4

Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci

News
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
5

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
6

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth