12-Year-Old Boy Flags Down Police After Mom Has Seizure Behind Wheel and Drives Into Pond

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:03 PM PDT, August 14, 2024

Dwight, 12, is being praised for his heroic role in saving his mother's life.

A 12-year-old boy helped save his mother when he flagged down a police officer after his mother had a seizure behind the wheel and drove into a pond in West Orange, Texas.

"She's having a seizure! She's stuck! She's in the water," the 12-year-old who escaped, Dwight, tells police in the bodycam footage.

The video shows a police officer rushing to the car. The trapped woman's 16-year-old daughter emerged from the water. 

The officer could not open the driver's side door, so he returned to his cruiser to grab a device to smash the window.

When the officer returned, a team of good Samaritans was in the water trying to help the woman.

The officer broke the window and pulled Jonquette Winbush out of the car. She was unconscious and did not have a pulse.

Officer Charles Cobb performed CPR.

"Every single time the officer would press into her chest, and I couldn't feel the pulse and at one point she just started kind of coming to and so he stopped, we put her on her side and I could feel her pulse back on her wrist," good Samaritan Epifanio Munguia tells Inside Edition. "It was something incredible just seeing life come back into her."

Her sister Bevnisha spoke with Inside Edition.

"What they did and the time they took saved my sister's life," Bevnisha says.

Dwight is being praised for his heroic role in saving his mother's life.

"He was courageous, he swum out and went and got help. He was trying to save his momma," Munguia says.

Winbush's condition is improving.

Related Stories

15-Year-Old Saves Kids and Family Dog From House Fire
Some Thieves Are Snatching Expensive Headphones Off People's Heads
Woman Purchases Fake Hermes Birkin Bag for $9 at Thrift Store
15-Year-Old Called a Hometown Hero After Saving Kids From Missouri House FireHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
1

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases

Crime
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
2

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released
911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released
3

911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released

News
Jamey Noel's Wife Files for Divorce as Couple Heads Toward Criminal Trials in Massive Corruption Investigation
Jamey Noel's Wife Files for Divorce as Couple Heads Toward Criminal Trials in Massive Corruption Investigation
4

Jamey Noel's Wife Files for Divorce as Couple Heads Toward Criminal Trials in Massive Corruption Investigation

Crime
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
5

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime