A 12-year-old boy helped save his mother when he flagged down a police officer after his mother had a seizure behind the wheel and drove into a pond in West Orange, Texas.

"She's having a seizure! She's stuck! She's in the water," the 12-year-old who escaped, Dwight, tells police in the bodycam footage.

The video shows a police officer rushing to the car. The trapped woman's 16-year-old daughter emerged from the water.

The officer could not open the driver's side door, so he returned to his cruiser to grab a device to smash the window.

When the officer returned, a team of good Samaritans was in the water trying to help the woman.

The officer broke the window and pulled Jonquette Winbush out of the car. She was unconscious and did not have a pulse.

Officer Charles Cobb performed CPR.

"Every single time the officer would press into her chest, and I couldn't feel the pulse and at one point she just started kind of coming to and so he stopped, we put her on her side and I could feel her pulse back on her wrist," good Samaritan Epifanio Munguia tells Inside Edition. "It was something incredible just seeing life come back into her."

Her sister Bevnisha spoke with Inside Edition.

"What they did and the time they took saved my sister's life," Bevnisha says.

Dwight is being praised for his heroic role in saving his mother's life.

"He was courageous, he swum out and went and got help. He was trying to save his momma," Munguia says.

Winbush's condition is improving.