Several young women are speaking out after falling victim to thieves going after their expensive headphones.

Thieves are targeting Apple AirPods Maxs, headphones that can cost around $550. On the streets of America's biggest cities, some thieves are snatching them off people's heads.

Two men on a moped drove at high speed directly into Morgan Lamb as she was crossing the street in New York's Greenwich Village.

"It happened so fast and it was so disorienting. At first, I thought, 'Oh my gosh, that guy just randomly punching women is out again,' but then 30 seconds later, I realize, 'Oh, my headphones are gone,'" Lamb tells Inside Edition.

Carolyn Diana was on her lunch break when she was targeted by men on a pedal bike.

"I was so shocked, and I just had to watch them drive off on their bike with my headphones in their hand," Diana says.

Police drove Diana around trying to find the suspect.

Other women are taking to social media to give warning about the crime spree.

Inside Edition safety expert Bill Stanton offered some tips.

"These predators know, 'While you have those headphones on, you're in a different place,' and it makes easy pickings to get to expensive pair of headphones off your head and then out of dodge," Stanton says.

Stanton recommends having only one earbud in or not having headphones on at all.

Diana says she does not think she will replace her headphones.

"I am really nervous. I just spent my hard-earned money buying them, they're not cheap," Diana says. "I just wouldn't feel comfortable wearing them."