Brazen Thieves on Moped Snatch Apple AirPods Max off Woman's Head in NYC

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:56 PM PDT, August 13, 2024

"It happened so fast and it was so disorienting," Morgan Lamb tells Inside Edition.

Several young women are speaking out after falling victim to thieves going after their expensive headphones.

Thieves are targeting Apple AirPods Maxs, headphones that can cost around $550. On the streets of America's biggest cities, some thieves are snatching them off people's heads.

Two men on a moped drove at high speed directly into Morgan Lamb as she was crossing the street in New York's Greenwich Village.

"It happened so fast and it was so disorienting. At first, I thought, 'Oh my gosh, that guy just randomly punching women is out again,' but then 30 seconds later, I realize, 'Oh, my headphones are gone,'" Lamb tells Inside Edition.

Carolyn Diana was on her lunch break when she was targeted by men on a pedal bike.

"I was so shocked, and I just had to watch them drive off on their bike with my headphones in their hand," Diana says.

Police drove Diana around trying to find the suspect.

Other women are taking to social media to give warning about the crime spree.

Inside Edition safety expert Bill Stanton offered some tips.

"These predators know, 'While you have those headphones on, you're in a different place,' and it makes easy pickings to get to expensive pair of headphones off your head and then out of dodge," Stanton says.

Stanton recommends having only one earbud in or not having headphones on at all.

Diana says she does not think she will replace her headphones.

"I am really nervous. I just spent my hard-earned money buying them, they're not cheap," Diana says. "I just wouldn't feel comfortable wearing them."

Related Stories

Woman Purchases Fake Hermes Birkin Bag for $9 at Thrift Store
Beverly Hills Police Department Opens Virtual Police Command Center
Couple Attempt to Tie Apartment Employee During Walkthrough: Cops
Secret Service Denies Breaking Into Massachusetts Salon to Use BathroomPolitics

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
1

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases

Crime
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
2

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released
911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released
3

911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released

News
Jamey Noel's Wife Files for Divorce as Couple Heads Toward Criminal Trials in Massive Corruption Investigation
Jamey Noel's Wife Files for Divorce as Couple Heads Toward Criminal Trials in Massive Corruption Investigation
4

Jamey Noel's Wife Files for Divorce as Couple Heads Toward Criminal Trials in Massive Corruption Investigation

Crime
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
5

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime