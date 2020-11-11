34 Diagnosed With COVID-19, 6 Schools Shut Down After Lavish Long Island Wedding Flouts State Rules

According to wedding site The Knot, 97% of couples have postponed their weddings because of the coronavirus pandemic. And one Long Island couple may be wishing they had, too, after their lavish wedding turned into a super spreader event and prompted condemnation from Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Cyndie Piscatello and James Rugnetta tied the knot with 113 guests at North Fork Country Club, flouting the state’s maximum of 50 guests for a private event during the pandemic.

Thirty-four guests and staff have since tested positive for COVID-19, 159 people have been quarantined and six schools have been temporarily shut down. The club’s liquor license has been suspended and it shut down for two weeks.

Cuomo called the wedding “obnoxious and irresponsible.”

