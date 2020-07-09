Outbreak of Coronavirus at Missouri Sleepaway Camp Comes as US Cases Top 3 Million

A coronavirus outbreak at a Missouri sleepaway camp has forced it to shut down after 82 campers and counselors tested positive for the disease.

Kamp Kanukuk, a Christian camp near Branson, has sent all the campers home and parents received an email, which said: “We recommend that you consider a 14-day self-quarantine for your child and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.”

On Wednesday, there were over 3 million confirmed cases of the disease in the country.

Health officials in Tulsa Oklahoma, are also reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases, blaming it partly on President Trump’s June 20 rally and the protests surrounding it.

The news comes as the president preps for his next big rally, in New Hampshire, this weekend. Trump’s forthcoming rally will be held outdoors in an airplane hanger but the state’s governor said he is not going, despite being a Republican.

“I will not be in the crowd of thousands of people. I won't put myself in the middle of a crowd of thousands of people. As a governor I try to be extra cautious for myself and my family," Chris Sununu said.

