Tom Hanks Is Upset With America's Response to Coronavirus

Academy Award winning actor Tom Hanks is upset with how Americans are handling the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Big” actor who battled the virus earlier this year, was on the “Today” show Tuesday and expressed his disappointment with those who fail to abide by the suggestions on how to simply fight the disease.

While he didn’t name names or political leaders, he said he's letdown by those who push back on the simple things like wearing a mask and washing your hands. It's left him baffled and disappointed.

“There’s a darkness on the edge of town here, folks,” he said. “Let’s not confuse the fact. It’s killing people. … You can say, ‘Well, traffic accidents kill a lot of people too.’ But traffic accidents happen because a lot of drivers aren’t doing their part. They’re not using their turn signals. They’re driving too fast, they’re not paying attention.”

In a 10-minute interview with Hoda Kotb, where he plugged his forthcoming World War II film, “Greyhound,” Hanks said of the response of some to not abide by the rules as, “The idea of doing one’s part should be so simple. It’s such a small thing. … It’s a mystery to me how somehow that has been wiped out of what should be ingrained in us all.”

“Not everything I say has to be tied back to the war effort during World War II,” he said, speaking of how the nation came together at the time for the collective good of the effort, but the idea of “do your part,” still rings true today.

“The idea of doing one’s part should be so simple: wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands. That alone means you are contributing to the betterment of your house, your work, your town, your society as a whole,” he added.

