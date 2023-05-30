An Indiana woman visiting the Grand Canyon National Park died while trying a hike to the Colorado River and back in one day.

Emergency services personnel with the National Park Service responded to the report of an unresponsive hiker on May 14 around 9 p.m., according to a press release.

After NPS personnel arrived, the hiker lost her pulse and was unable to be resuscitated. The deceased hiker was a 36-year-old woman from Indiana, NPS said.

Her name was not given. NPS said the investigation is ongoing and being done in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

The woman is said to have been attempting to hike from the rim to the Colorado River in one day, a feat NPS does not recommend due to the hot temperatures.

“Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia (a life-threatening electrolyte imbalance from drinking too much water and not consuming enough salt), and death,” the release said.

NPS also reminded visitors that rescue attempts and their ability to assist hikers can be delayed during the summer months due to limited staff, rescue call volume, employee safety, and limited use of helicopters due to the extreme heat.

“Park staff remind visitors that there are ways to safely hike below the rim, for those who are prepared, well-acclimated to the climate and elevation, have the appropriate gear, and who have prior experience hiking in steep, desert terrain,” NPS said. Visitors should evaluate their level of experience and plan accordingly.

Related Stories