Shootings in several states left a number of people dead and more injured on Memorial Day.

Nine people, including children, were injured in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday after a shooting rang out on a busy boardwalk, according to the Associated Press.

Shots were fired after a fight occurred a little before 7 p.m., police told the AP. One person is in custody and the investigation is ongoing as police search for additional suspects, the AP reported.

“I am deeply saddened and angered by the Memorial Day shooting in our city that resulted in injuries to innocent bystanders,” Mayor Josh Levy said. “I urge anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and cooperate with the authorities.”

A shooting also occurred in the Hollywood area of Charleston County, South Carolina, on Memorial Day. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of gunshots Monday night to find one person dead in a vehicle, according to a press release.

Deputies also found five other gunshot victims with non-life-threatening injuries and transported them to local hospitals to be treated, said the release.

There have been no arrests made in the South Carolina shooting but the investigation is ongoing to determine what led to the shooting and to identify possible suspects, according to the release.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, five reported mass shootings occurred on Memorial Day in five separate states. Their definition of a mass shooting is when four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter.

Related Stories