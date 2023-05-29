Little Natalia Grace was at the center of a bizarre controversy that riveted America.

She was adopted in 2010 by a family from Indiana who say they were told she was a 6-year-old Ukrainian orphan.

But they claim that they soon discovered she was really an adult with dwarfism just posing as a child.

They also claim that Natalia Grace was a violent sociopath.

Now, Natalia is the focus of a new documentary series.

"The Curious Case of Natalia Grace" airs next week on Investigation Discovery.

"The viewer will decide for themselves what the truth is because frankly, my head was spinning with this story, as I learned more and more," legal analyst Beth Karas tells Inside Edition.

Natalia made headlines in 2019 when her adoptive parents, Michael and Christine Barnett, abandoned her in an apartment and fled to Canada.

They were charged with neglect of a dependent but then exonerated.

Michael Barnett told Inside Edition at the time that they knew something was wrong with Natalia soon after adopting her

"She's got a monthly cycle and she's hiding it," he claimed.

Michael later said: "She spent every waking day attempting to ruin everybody's life in the house. She's threatening to kill us."

Vincent and Nicole DePaul disagree with that statement.

That is the couple Natalia stayed with before she was adopted by the Barnetts, and they previously shared documents with Inside Edition indicating her birth year is 2003.

The couple called claims that Natalia was in her 30s "ridiculous." Natalia is now living with an ordained minister and his wife.

"This is a different person today, I think, from the one that's been portrayed," says Karas.

The new series will premiere across three consecutive nights on Investigation Discovery beginning Monday.

