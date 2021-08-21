Scientists have discovered an innovative new way to develop cancer treatments. The latest craze is generating tumors using a 3D bioprinter.

''This is one of the hottest areas in research, in cancer research,” Professor Ronit Satchi-Fainaro from the University of Tel Aviv states.

The lead researcher on the Israeli project told CBS News that they start by taking a portion of an actual brain tumor to help build their model.

“We grow the cells in a gel that mimics the tissue of the brain much more accurately, and hence this translates to the behavior of the cancer cells," he said.

A replica is made of the patient’s tumor using MRI or CT Scans.

Blood gets pumped through the printed tumor so doctors can test potential treatments before doing them on the actual tumor.

And according to Professor Ronit Satchi-Fainaro, the 3D-printed tumors will personalize treatment for specific patients.

''New targets for new drugs, and also to screen for personalized therapy, to fit the therapies to the patient.''

The 3D-printed tumor research was published in the journal “Science Advances.” And it may someday soon be another tool to help defeat the terrible disease.

Related Stories